Monday Memos: Normal Rotary Club presents honors; Bloomington seeking nominations for Beautification Awards

Normal Rotary Club honors former ISU president, health care leaders

NORMAL — The Normal Rotary Club honored two local health care leaders and the former president of Illinois State University for their service to the community during their June 1 meeting.

Rotarian Gordon Bidner presented the Jack Wilz Public Health and Safety Award to Dr. Paul Pedersen and Colleen Kannaday. Pedersen stepped down in 2021 after 27 years as chief medical officer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. Kannaday is president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Pedersen said in his acceptance speech that local health care workers showed an amazing amount of dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added we are not out of the woods yet and asked Rotarians to talk to people about the benefits of the COVID vaccine. He said vaccination combats the development of new variants and works to prevent overloading of the health care system.

Kannaday praised health care workers at Carle BroMenn for returning to work day after day despite heartbreaking COVID conditions and many unknowns about the disease early in the pandemic.

Next, Mark Jontry presented the Coach Jim Collie Vocational Service Award to Larry Dietz, who retired last year as president of ISU. Jontry said Dietz brought strength and stability to the university during trying times that included the pandemic, when thousands of students and faculty rushed to implement remote learning. Jontry also noted Dietz's leadership of a fundraising campaign for ISU as well as the respect he has earned from his peers.

Dietz said he was accepting the award on behalf of his wife, Marlene, and the ISU staff, faculty and alumni. He said ISU enjoyed the cooperation from OSF and Carle BroMenn as the university and the community navigated the pandemic.

Bloomington seeking nominations for Beautification Awards

BLOOMINGTON — The Citizens' Beautification Committee of Bloomington is seeking community participation in their annual Beautification Awards nomination process.

The program recognizes residential and nonresidential property owners in Bloomington who make positive contributions to the city's appearance through landscaping, architecture and maintenance of their property.

Nominations can be found online at city.blm.org/boards-commissions/citizens-beautification-committee/annual-activities/2022-beautification-awards.

Nominations will be accepted through June 24. Awards will be presented at a late summer city council meeting.

