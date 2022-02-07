Monday Memos: Normal Lions Club to host food drive

BLOOMINGTON — The Normal Lions Club will host a "Spread the Love" drive-up and drop-off food drive at the Center for Hope Outreach Ministry on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Acceptable food items include boxed potatoes, boxed or bagged pasta, boxed helper meals, Rice-A-Roni, mac and cheese, canned milk, canned meats (chicken, tuna, salmon), canned vegetables, canned/bagged soups, snack crackers and peanut butter and jelly.

Acceptable household items include cleaning/sanitizing supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, dish detergent, laundry supplies, shampoo and conditioner, dental supplies, shaving supplies (men and women), deodorant (men and women), bath soap/shower gel, feminine pads/tampons, diapers size 4, 5 or 6 and youth facemasks.

Those who are unable to attend the food drive can still help benefit the Center for Hope Outreach at paypal.me/normallionsclub. All of the proceeds go back to the community.

The Center for Hope Outreach is at 1308 E. Empire St. in Bloomington.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0