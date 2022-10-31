Monday Memos: Normal Lions Club plans food drive; McClure named Outstanding Pro Bono Honoree

Normal Lions Club plans food drive
BLOOMINGTON — The Normal Lions Club is inviting the community to help collect nonperishable food items for The Center for Hope Outreach Ministry.
Items needed include boxed potatoes; rice and rice mixes; pasta, spaghetti and noodles; pasta sauce; macaroni and cheese; canned fruits, vegetables and beans; canned or bagged soups; canned chilis and stews; dry cereal (hot or cold); dessert mixes (cakes, brownies, cookies); crackers; fruit juice drinks; boxed meals; and canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon).
Items can be dropped off from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Center for Hope Outreach, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
McClure honored by Prairie State Legal Services
ROCKFORD — Thomas McClure of Bloomington was recognized by Prairie State Legal Services as an Outstanding Community Pro Bono Honoree.
The award was presented as part of National Celebration of Pro Bono Oct. 23-29, according to a news release from PSLS.
“We are so grateful for our ever-growing volunteer community,” said Denise Conklin, executive director at PSLS. “I want to thank all those who work to ensure there is access to justice.”
In addition to over 725 cases taken by telephone counseling volunteers and more than 800 cases referred to local office volunteers, a new, centralized Pro Bono Unit has been formed to connect even more clients to attorneys through clinics, projects and other volunteer opportunities in the areas of family law, consumer law, criminal records expungement and sealing, evictions, and more.
Over the last 12 months, volunteers devoted more than 5,100 hours of their time and expertise to help a significant number of clients in cases that PSLS could not otherwise assist.
Photos: YWCA Women of Distinction honored
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Kris Williams
Honoree Messina Lambert
Honoree Karen Irvin
Honoree Joan Hartman
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Erin Barnard
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Emily McCusker
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Michelle Cope
Wings Ward Recipients, Tenesha Brown, Cathleen Hays, Lakeesha Smith, Zeina Soued, Irene Vincy
Ruth Ann Lipic, Marilyn Morrow, Christine Barnard
Monica and Tristan Bullington
Rev. Janet Proeber, David Proeber
Nikita Richards, Karen Fleming, Cheris Larson, Lisa Thompson
Melissa Libert, Yuki Gottschaldt, Beth Whisman, Amelia Buragas
Diana Bender, Bianca Henry , Melissa Breeden, Jenn Golliday
Ronda Glenn, Denise Risinger
Heather and Bryce Miller
Linda Kimber
Cathy Beck
Carolyn Moon
Rocio Rivadeneyra
Messina Lambert
Emily McCusker
Steph Mazanowski
Mollie Ward
Karen Irvin
Victoria Harris
Kari Sandhaas
Angel Howard
Debra Thomas
Kris Williams
Rhonda Flegel
Aimee Beam
Elisabeth Reed
Hannah Johnson
Lynda Straw
Joan Hartman
Rev. Janet Proeber
Ann Harding, Julie Kubsch
Tenesha Brown, Faye Freeman Smith, Sonya Mau
Aimee and Brian Beam
Bill, Michelle and Taylor Cope
Mike Matejka, Kari Sandhaas
Nominee Kari Sandhaas table
Carol De La Cruz, Cynthia Ashby
Joe McDonnell, Brandy Maloney, Tom Dzurison
Women of Distinction honoree Kris Williams table
Women of Distinction honoree Emily McCusker and nominee Mollie Ward table
Barb Nathan, Colleen Reynolds, Patriece Gentry
Jaimee Thomas, Keara Wright
Jenn Golliday, Peter Kimerling, Clara Varlese
Camille Taylor
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Tenesha Brown
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Cathleen Hays
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Lakeesha Smith
Zeina Soued
Irene Vincy
Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com