Monday Memos: Normal Lions Club plans food drive; McClure named Outstanding Pro Bono Honoree

Normal Lions Club plans food drive

BLOOMINGTON — The Normal Lions Club is inviting the community to help collect nonperishable food items for The Center for Hope Outreach Ministry.

Items needed include boxed potatoes; rice and rice mixes; pasta, spaghetti and noodles; pasta sauce; macaroni and cheese; canned fruits, vegetables and beans; canned or bagged soups; canned chilis and stews; dry cereal (hot or cold); dessert mixes (cakes, brownies, cookies); crackers; fruit juice drinks; boxed meals; and canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon).

Items can be dropped off from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Center for Hope Outreach, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

McClure honored by Prairie State Legal Services

ROCKFORD — Thomas McClure of Bloomington was recognized by Prairie State Legal Services as an Outstanding Community Pro Bono Honoree.

The award was presented as part of National Celebration of Pro Bono Oct. 23-29, according to a news release from PSLS.

“We are so grateful for our ever-growing volunteer community,” said Denise Conklin, executive director at PSLS. “I want to thank all those who work to ensure there is access to justice.”

In addition to over 725 cases taken by telephone counseling volunteers and more than 800 cases referred to local office volunteers, a new, centralized Pro Bono Unit has been formed to connect even more clients to attorneys through clinics, projects and other volunteer opportunities in the areas of family law, consumer law, criminal records expungement and sealing, evictions, and more.

Over the last 12 months, volunteers devoted more than 5,100 hours of their time and expertise to help a significant number of clients in cases that PSLS could not otherwise assist.