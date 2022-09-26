Monday Memos: New hire at Green Top Grocery; Livingston Co. food sanitation course; Community Foundation grant funds; backyard workshops

Green Top Grocery names new prepared foods manager

BLOOMINGTON — Green Top Grocery, 921 E. Washington St., has announced Jackie Pope-Ganser will lead the co-op's kitchen as prepared foods manager.

Pope-Ganser has experience in specialty retail and culinary food service. She was a co-owner of The Garlic Press in uptown Normal for 17 years and founded the The Garlic Press Market Cafe with parents Dotti Bushnell, Sarah Bushnell-McManus and Pam Locsin. She also served as executive director at Carriage Crossing, an assisted living and memory facility in Bloomington.

Pope-Ganser said customers can look forward to updated selections, including expanded grab-and-go offerings and new dishes featuring pumpkin, sweet potatoes, root vegetables, apples and fresh herbs and spices. The compound butters will change seasonally as well.

Visit greentopgrocery.com for more information.

Livingston Co. offers food sanitation course

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Public Health Department will offer a food sanitation manager's course.

The three-day course will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 4, Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, with an exam on Oct. 25.

The course is designed for those who prepare or serve food to the public, such as restaurant workers, delicatessens, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and catering establishments.

The course is $125 and includes the textbook and all other materials. Registration is required and seating is limited.

Classes will be held from 1-4 p.m. each day at 310 E. Torrance Ave. in Pontiac.

Visit lchd.us or call 815-842-5916 for more information.

Community Foundation taking grant applications

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Prairie Community Foundation will accept grant applications in two categories from Oct. 1-31. Links to the online application forms are available at ilprairiecf.org/fall-grants.

These grants provide support to programs that benefit residents in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties. The Women to Women Giving Circle has $50,000 available to award in grants, and Youth Engaged in Philanthropy has $10,000 available for grants. Funding for the Women to Women and Youth Engaged in Philanthropy grants comes from endowments held at IPCF, designated gifts and individual donors.

The Women to Women Giving Circle seeks to improve the lives of women and children in Central Illinois. It is focusing its grants for 2023 on programs that open doors for opportunities to women and children who are marginalized and have faced barriers in their community. In addition, Women to Women increased the amount of funding a single organization can receive to $20,000 this year. Applicants are encouraged, but not required, to collaborate with another nonprofit on the grant program.

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy grants are for youth-focused programs, with priority given to organizations that include youth in the application process, and are awarded by the 16 area high school students who are members of YEP.

Successful applicants will receive funding starting in January.

Applicants must represent a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization; a local unit of municipal, county, state or federal government; a school or college/university; or a tax-exempt religious organization or place of worship. Programs must be available to residents of McLean, DeWitt, Livingston or Logan counties, but do not have to serve all four counties.

For additional information and questions, contact Michele Evans at mevans@ilprairiecf.org or 309-662-4477.

Ecology Action Center hosting 'Backyard Basics' workshops

NORMAL — The Ecology Action Center in October will host "Learn the Backyard Basics: Rain Barrels and Composters" workshops to help McLean county residents conserve water, reduce storm water runoff pollution, and reduce waste going to the landfill.

Workshop fees include materials, equipment and training so that each participant goes home with a high-quality unit and all the knowledge necessary to put their unit to work.

Rain barrel workshops will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9-10 a.m., with workshops costing $45. EAC staff will provide step-by-step instruction on assembly and initial installation, and show participants how to maintain their rain barrel’s condition throughout the seasons. Each workshop will include a Q&A session where community members may ask about the ecological impacts and everyday use of rain barrels.

Composting workshops held Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9-10 a.m. For $10, attendees get a basic compost bin from a repurposed 55-gallon drum to take home. For $85, attendees get this same compost bin, a large thermometer to monitor compost pile temperature, and an aerator for stirring their compost pile. The workshop will also provide information about which materials can be composted at home and how to build, maintain and monitor the pile to minimize the threat from potential invaders like jumping worms.

Workshop space is limited and pre-registration is required; online registration is available at ecologyactioncenter.org. Consult the "BN-Green Events" calendar on the right side of the homepage for dates and registration.