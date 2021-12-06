Monday Memos: New ag literacy coordinator for McLean County; local author on book tour

McLean County Fair names new ag literacy coordinator

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair announced Carrie Vogel will serve as agriculture literacy coordinator for the McLean County Ag in the Classroom program.

“Carrie brings a great deal of experience and knowledge in communicating about agriculture to diverse audiences. We look forward to working with her and continuing the success of our local Ag in the Classroom program,” said Carly Rickard, McLean County Fair board member and co-chair of the McLean County Ag Education committee.

Vogel holds an agriculture communications degree from the University of Illinois and has worked as a farm radio broadcaster and as a preschool teacher.

"I look forward to connecting teachers with resources that will help them to teach their students about the importance and impact of agriculture in our county," Vogel said. “I’m excited to bring hands-on learning about food and farming to classrooms in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding communities.

McLean County Ag in the Classroom reaches more than 9,000 K-12 students annually at public, private and homeschool programs in McLean County. The program provides free resources to local schools and teachers to help students learn about food and farming, from the science and technology it takes to grow crops and raise livestock to the wide variety of careers available in agriculture.

McLean County AITC is a special program of the McLean County Fair, supported with additional funding from the McLean County Farm Bureau Foundation and an annual grant from the IAA Foundation. AITC is the local partner of Illinois Ag in the Classroom and the National Ag in the Classroom program.

Vogel will be taking over for Bridget Caldwell, who will retire Dec. 31. Caldwell has served as ag literacy coordinator since 2013.

“We congratulate Bridget on her retirement and are excited to continue offering free lessons and activities to local schools with our new coordinator,” said Austin O’Neall, local farmer and co-chair of the McLean County Ag Education Committee.

Local author's 4th book on tour with Celebrate Lit

BLOOMINGTON — Allen Brokken, author of the "Towers of Light" series, released his fourth book, "Armor of God" on Nov. 19 and will be taking a review tour with the Celebrate Lit Agency through Dec. 18.

"Armor of God" highlights the importance of spiritual defenses and shares a Christian message about fortifying your spiritual defenses and drawing strength to God. It is a continuation of the faith-based series and explores various aspects of the Christian worldview from the perspective of three children.

Brokken has been a Bloomington-Normal resident for the past decade. He began writing the series for his own children to help him illustrate the deep truths of the Bible in an engaging and age-appropriate way. He tells stories on social media @allenbrokkenauthor and allenbrokkenauthor.com.

"Armor of God" is available for purchase in Kindle eBook and paperback format on Amazon, at allenbrokkenauthor.com/armorofgod and other online retailors. Guests can join the Celebrate Lit tour at celebratelit.com/armor-of-god-celebration-tour.

