Monday Memos: Midwest Food Bank joins PHA Healthy Hunger Relief

Midwest Food Bank joins the PHA Healthy Hunger Relief

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank joined the Partnership for a Healthier America's Healthy Hunger Relief initiative to further uplift the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

Midwest Food Bank will work with PHA, a national nonprofit organization to help fight for food equity formed in conjunction with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to address hunger, malnutrition and chronic disease by increasing the supply of healthier options and decreasing the supply of unhealthy options.

Midwest Food Bank will receive support from PHA to implement a comprehensive nutrition ranking system developed by experts from Healthy Eating Research over the next two years. PHA will provide technical assistance to help their 30 partners understand the nutritional quality of their inventory and make strategic decisions within and across food categories to improve nutritional quality, enhancing food equity for their communities.

Midwest Food Bank has received $70,000 in grant funding from PHA to establish the foundation needed to implement a nutrition ranking system and to support the distribution of nutritionally dense, fresh produce.

PHA's Healthy Hunger Relief program reaches more than seven million Americans and has introduced 115 million pounds of healthy food into the emergency food system while removing 19 million pounds of low nutrition food. By adding Midwest Food Bank to their list of partners, PHA's initiative will double in reach and span across 18 states, impacting more than 14 million Americans with good food. The initiative is now in 30 percent of all food banks across the country.

PHA also made a commitment last month to provide 50 million servings of fruits, vegetables and legumes to food-insecure families by 2025.

