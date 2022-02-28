Monday Memos: Midwest Food Bank earns 4-star rating

Midwest Food Bank earns 4-star rating

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator.

This is the 10th consecutive year that Midwest Food Bank has earned this top distinction. Only 3% of charities receive a 4-star rating for 10 consecutive years.

Over 99 cents of every dollar donated to Midwest Food Bank goes to programs and services for those who suffer from food insecurity.

Midwest Food Bank is volunteer-driven. In 2021, 25,930 people volunteered over 317,000 hours of service, equivalent to 158 paid staff members.

Midwest Food Bank is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity that was founded in 2003 on the Kieser family farm in McLean County. Partner nonprofit agencies receive food from the bank at no cost. Midwest Food Bank has 10 locations in the U.S., one in East Africa and one in Haiti.

Visit midwestfoodbank.org for more information or contact Tara Ingham at 309-663-5350 or by emailing tingham@midwestfoodbank.org.

