Monday Memos: McLean County Master Gardeners receive state honors

McLean County Master Gardeners receive state honors

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Master Gardeners received state honors from the Illinois Master Gardeners program during a conference and awards ceremony in Tinley Park.

Barb Gaffron, Carl Csanda, Wanda Schuler and Cheryl West were recognized as 2022 Outstanding Master Gardeners in Illinois. Only the top 2% of Illinois State Master Gardeners win this award annually, and must exceed in leadership, determination, positivity and initiative, and be highly involved in the program.

Gaffron, class of 2011, assisted with the planning and execution of the annual Home, Lawn and Garden Day, working with youth in the Nature Workers 4-H Club at Holton Homes, presenting educational presentations to community organizations through the Speakers Series, and was instrumental in the success of the gardens at the Community Cancer Center.

Csanda, class of 2017, was involved in answering client questions at the Master Gardener Help Desk and booth at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, working with youth and seniors at Holton Homes and John Kane Homes, and volunteering at the ISU Horticulture Center Herb Garden and the Meditation Garden at Carle BroMenn.

Schuler, class of 2017, volunteers with the ISU Horticulture Culture and helped assist with the Master Gardener Herb Garden as well as other themed gardens and events at the center. She has also served as committee secretary and contributed to youth programs and the garden at the Unity Community Center.

West, class of 2019, is involved in the maintenance and education at Sarah's Garden at David Davis Mansion, answering client questions at the help desk and at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market booth, and giving education presentations through the Speakers Series.

Tudy Shmeid received the Sustained Excellence Award, which honors Illinois Master Gardeners who have previously received the Outstanding Award and have continued to demonstrate distinction in the program. Schmeid became a Master Gardener with the class of 2003 and earned the Outstanding Master Gardeners in Illinois award in 2017. She has been involved in the success of Home, Lawn and Garden Day, the Herb Garden at ISU Horticulture Center, Children's Garden and program, and Unity Community Center. She volunteers for several projects and committees.

Visit go.illinois.edu/lmw/master-gardeners or contact the McLean County Extension Office at 309-663-8306 for more information.