Monday Memos: McLean County Democrats name new officers

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Democrats held their bi-annual county party convention on Wednesday and elected officers for a two-year term.

Patrick Cortesi was re-elected as chair for another term. He was originally elected in January 2021 to fill a vacancy in the position. He also served two years as communications chair for the party before that.

New officers elected include Luisa Gomez as vice chair and Blair Broughton as secretary.

Gomez was born and raised in Detroit and relocated to Central Illinois over 20 years ago. She earned a degree with honors from Illinois State University.

Broughton also attended ISU and has been a Bloomington resident for 15 years. She previously worked as an office manager.

Matt Watchinski was re-elected as treasurer, a position he has held since 2018. He is the business representative for the Carpenters Union Local 237 and is active in several community projects.

Contact elizabethreinhart26@gmail.com or 309-533-3418 for more information.