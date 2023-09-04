Cover crop aerial demonstration is Sept. 6

LEXINGTON — The McLean County Soil & Water Conservation District will host a cover crop aerial demonstration at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 20478 N. 2900 East Road, Lexington.

The informational meeting will discuss current cover crop cost share programs, the nutrient loss reduction strategy, and cover crop aerial application information.

Speakers for the event will include Taylor Clark, NRCS soil conservationist; Trevor Sample, Illinois EMA; Dr. Shalamar Armstrong, Purdue University; and Kris Peterson, Pontiac Flying Service.

Registration is required by calling 309-452-3848, ext. 3.

Pond shocking demonstration is Sept. 7

DOWNS — The McLean County Soil & Water Conservation District will conduct a pond shocking demonstration at a private local pond near Downs at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

The event will allow guests to learn more about fish species identification, population impacts, pond management goals and more.

Electrofishing is a technique that uses direct current electricity flowing between a submerged cathode and anode, allowing fish to be caught or stunned. It is a common scientific survey method used to sample fish populations to determine abundance, density and species composition.

Registration is required and location details will be shared upon completing registration; call 309-452-3848, ext. 3.

