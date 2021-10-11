Monday Memos: Local Rotarians receive award

Local Rotarians receive award

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary was recognized and took home several awards at the annual Rotary District 6490 Awards, presented at the district's annual conference on Sept. 25 in Decatur.

Former District 6490 Governor Julie Dobski was honored with the Hall of Honor award. Elizabeth Palma, president of the Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary family satellite club, was named Rotarian of the Year.

The Sunrise Rotary was also awarded the Vocational Service Award and received an honorable mention for international and club service.

Another former District Governor, Michael Step, presented the 2020-21 Rotarian awards for Rotary District 6490. The district conference ended with an award ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of members and clubs throughout the district.

Rotary District 6490 includes 46 clubs in east, central and southern Illinois, from Dwight to Vandalia, with more than 1,700 members. The mission of Rotary is to "provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders."

Visit BNSunriseRotary.org to learn more about the Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary.

