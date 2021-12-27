Monday Memos: Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District to hold annual meeting

Livingston Co. soil and water district to hold annual meeting

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its 77th annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 8-10 a.m. at Precision Technology Institute, 1701 S. Deerfield Road, Pontiac.

A breakfast buffet will be available at 8 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting, election of three directors, the presentation of conservation awards and a short program.

Tickets for the breakfast are $10 and may be purchased through the district office. There will be no ticket sales at the door. Tickets must be reserved by Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Call 815-844-6127 for questions.

Carle BroMenn receives second Magnet designation

NORMAL — Carle BroMenn Medical Center received Magnet recognition for the second time.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. This credential is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice.

Less than 10% of all U.S. hospitals achieve Magnet status. Magnet organizations must reapply for the honor every four years. The application process is long and requires support and participation from leadership and staff from across the organization.

Carle BroMenn Medical Center is joined in Magnet designation by Carle Foundation Hospital.

