Free smoking cessation classes at Livingston County Health Department
FAIRBURY — The Livingston County Health Department in partnership with IHR Counseling Services is offering free Courage to Quit smoking cessation classes.
The Respiratory Health Association-certified course is three sessions and a way to learn new skills to help kick a smoking habit and find support with others who are trying to do the same.
The next class will be held at Fairbury's Memorial Library on March 7, 14 and 28 at 5 p.m. Registration is required.
Call Erin Fogarty, LCHD health education and marketing director, at 815-842-5908 for more information, or visit lchd.us.
Toolshed Talk to be held in Streator March 13
STREATOR — The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Toolshed Talk: Making "Cents" of Conservation from 8-10 a.m. Monday, March 13.
The talk is to learn about how conservation practices can be beneficial for individuals and their farms, and hear how other local farmers are making conservation work for them.
The event will be held at S&S Chemical, 26592 N. 450 East Road in Streator. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. Attendees will also be able to ask questions to local farmers and learn about some tools to help make "cents" of conservation.
Those who plan to attend must RSVP by March 6 to Becky Taylor, resource conservationist with the Livingston County SWCD, at 815-844-6127, ext. 3, or at rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net.
