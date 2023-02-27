Free smoking cessation classes at Livingston County Health Department

FAIRBURY — The Livingston County Health Department in partnership with IHR Counseling Services is offering free Courage to Quit smoking cessation classes.

The Respiratory Health Association-certified course is three sessions and a way to learn new skills to help kick a smoking habit and find support with others who are trying to do the same.

The next class will be held at Fairbury's Memorial Library on March 7, 14 and 28 at 5 p.m. Registration is required.

Call Erin Fogarty, LCHD health education and marketing director, at 815-842-5908 for more information, or visit lchd.us.

Toolshed Talk to be held in Streator March 13

STREATOR — The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Toolshed Talk: Making "Cents" of Conservation from 8-10 a.m. Monday, March 13.

The talk is to learn about how conservation practices can be beneficial for individuals and their farms, and hear how other local farmers are making conservation work for them.

The event will be held at S&S Chemical, 26592 N. 450 East Road in Streator. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. Attendees will also be able to ask questions to local farmers and learn about some tools to help make "cents" of conservation.

Those who plan to attend must RSVP by March 6 to Becky Taylor, resource conservationist with the Livingston County SWCD, at 815-844-6127, ext. 3, or at rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net.

How Central Illinois kids drew their families 🎨 Dakay Delashmitt, grade 3, Bent Zorie Peck, grade 3, Bent No name, grade 2, Corpus Christi Hannah Napoles, grade 2, Corpus Christi Caroline Peterlin, grade 2, Corpus Christi Abby Desatnick, grade 1, Epiphany Addie Sikora, grade 1, Epiphany Liam Boyle, grade 1, Epiphany Adrianna Buenrostro, grade 1, Epiphany Leo Easley, grade 1, Epiphany Gianna Foster, grade 1, Epiphany Josie Hughs, grade 1, Epiphany Brinley Jordan, grade 1, Epiphany John Lawrence, grade 1, Epiphany Alexis Nagel, grade 1, Epiphany Caleb Neuhaus, grade 1, Epiphany Emery Peterson, grade 1, Epiphany Zelie Rayburn, grade 1, Epiphany Addison Segobiano, grade 1, Epiphany John Sendelbach, grade 1, Epiphany Julia Heurin, Grade 2, Fox Creek Evalynn Rettick, grade 2, Fox Creek Aiden Anderson, grade 2, Glenn Ainsley Gaines, grade 2, Glenn Kinpy, grade 2, Glenn Anthony Krov, grade 2,Glenn Sam Ponnou, grade 2, Glenn Ross, grade 2, Glenn Isaac Spaudling, grade 2, Glenn Deana Rshavn White, grade 2, Glenn Brynnleigh Best, grade 2, Parkside Logan Fincham, grade 2, Parkside Aleah Hepburn, grade 2, Parkside Nina Razny, grade 2, Parkside Kennedy Roberts, grade 2, Parkside Juan Antonio, grade 2, Stevenson Samantha Bucio, grade 2, Stevenson Jeremiah Casas, grade 3, Stevenson Elijah Corkill, grade 2, Stevenson Kylen Jacobs, grade 3, Stevenson Bryce McGee, grade 2, Stevenson Elijah Pablo, grade 2, Stevenson Seniyah Patterson, grade 2, Stevenson Lailah Bell, grade 1, Washington Emma Leahy, grade 1, Washington Harper Ryan, grade 3, Washington Kyianna Haynes, grade 3, Washington Brooklyn Znidar, grade 3, Washington Evie Kallsen, grade 4, Washington