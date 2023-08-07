Livingston County Health Department to host tire collection

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Health Department hopes to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by collecting unused tires and providing an environmentally safe tire disposal.

Tires are notorious breeding grounds for mosquitoes, according to a press release from LCHD. As tires sit outdoors, they often fill with stagnant water and leaves, making them the perfect environment for mosquitoes to thrive.

The tire collection is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 5, and end Sept. 27. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 815-842-5921.

No farm or construction equipment tires will be accepted. Tires can be on or off the rim. Tires must be unloaded by the individual dropping them off.

Collection will end once funding has been allocated for disposal costs.

DeGuido joins YMCA leadership team

BLOOMINGTON — Cassie DeGuido has joined the Bloomington-Normal YMCA as senior director of program development.

She previously has directed program launches, community engagement initiatives and special events working with the Illinois Network of Child Care and as a program coordinator for Quincy Public Schools.

In her new role at the YMCA, she will focus on engaging the community in the experiences that the Y provides.

