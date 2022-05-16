Monday Memos: Lincoln Day Dinner set for June 9; golf outing to support Midwest Food Bank

Lincoln Day Dinner set for June 9 in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY — The 2022 Ford County Lincoln Day Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

The event will take place at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence IL Rte 54, Gibson City.

Jeff Orr, chairman of the Ford County Republican Committee, said all of the Republican candidates for governor have been invited to make presentations and meet with attendees at the dinner.

Candidates Darren Bailey and Gary Rabine have confirmed they will attend. Candidates Paul Schimpf and Jessie Sullivan have confirmed their running mates for lieutenant governor, Carolyn Schofield and Kathleen Murphy, will attend.

A meet-and-greet for the candidates will start at 5 p.m. with the program and dinner starting at 6 p.m. Local elected officials and other candidates will be introduced and brief comments from other state officials are expected, followed by presentations from the governor candidates or their running mates.

Tickets are $35 per person and are available from any Republican precinct committee women or men; Denis Fish in Gibson City, 217-249-1989; Kim Evans in Paxton, 217-379-1347; or Jeff Orr in Piper City, 815-848-6786.

Contact Steve Pacey at 217-621-8783 for information on becoming a sponsor for the event.

Golf outing to support Midwest Food Bank

NORMAL — A golf outing to support the Midwest Food Bank of Bloomington-Normal will be held Friday, June 17, at the Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.

Registration and lunch will be provided by Chick-fil-A of Normal beginning at 11 a.m., with a noon shotgun start and a best position, four-player golf format.

There will be prizes for first and second place and raffle tickets available for a chance to win additional prizes.

Dinner will be at 5 p.m. and will be provided by Biaggi's. The cost is $150 per golfer and $600 per foursome, and sponsorships are available.

Visit midwestfoodbank,org or call 309-663-5350 to register for the event.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0