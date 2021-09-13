Monday Memos: ISU receives national award for Civic Engagement

Illinois State University receives national award for Civic Engagement

NORMAL — The American Association of State Colleges and Universities has recognized Illinois State University with the organization's 2021 Excellence and Innovation Award for Civic Learning and Community Engagement. This national award highlights the university's ongoing efforts to further its core value of civic engagement.

The AASCU award recognizes ISU primarily for the work done through the university's Center for Civic Engagement. The center supports the institution's core value of civic engagement by encouraging students to be engaged and educated citizens in partnership with the community.

“As a core value of Illinois State University, civic engagement is an integral part our curriculum and our overall campus ethos,” said Illinois State President Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy. “This award from AASCU recognizes that students, faculty and staff live out that core value in their involvement and work on campus, in the local community, and at the state, national and international levels. That emphasis on civic engagement is helping to develop the leaders of today and tomorrow.”

For more information, visit news.illinoisstate.edu.

