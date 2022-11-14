Monday Memos: Illinois 4-H Foundation inducts 84 into Hall of Fame

Illinois 4-H Foundation inducts 84 honorees into Hall of Fame

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County 4-H leader and volunteer Rachel Kridner and Woodford County 4-H volunteer Pete Fandel were named as two of the 84 honorees inducted into the 2022 Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.

Kridner is a third-generation Chenoa 4-H member. She has led the Chenoa Space Ag Pioneers 4-H Club for 16 years. Her goal is for each member to find a project area where they excel. She believes in teaching youth to give back to their community, as seen by the improvements made to the club’s hometown.

Fandel was an 11-year member of the Metamora Blue Ribbons 4-H Club in Woodford County growing up. He showed pigs, beef, dairy and many other projects during his 4-H career. He was also a member of of state livestock judging teams. He worked for University of Illinois Extension as a crop educator for 18 years, starting his career in 1993.

Fandel served on the 4-H Memorial Camp board, including as president for one year. He was one of five people to give back to 4-H in Woodford County as a volunteer and archery instructor for the shooting sports program.

Illinois 4-H volunteers empower and prepare youth for success, and the program relies on more than 6,000 volunteers to fill key leadership and mentoring roles. Volunteers and former staff members were recently honored by the Illinois 4-H Foundation for their dedication to the University of Illinois 4-H youth development program.

The foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers and former staff. Those inducted have a track record of exemplary service to 4-H or outstanding career and community achievement, and were nominated by either University of Illinois Extension staff or by the Illinois 4-H Foundation Board. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.

McLean County 4-H celebrated youth and volunteers at their annual Recognition of Excellence event in November.

Those interested in volunteering in McLean County can call the Extension office at 309-663-8306.

Visit 4hfoundation.illinois.edu for more information.