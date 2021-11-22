Monday Memos: Heartland Child Development Lab recognized; YMCA adds aquatics director

Heartland Child Development Lab recognized for quality

NORMAL — The Child Development Lab at Heartland Community College has been recognized as one of the top centers for childcare.

The CDL, located on the main campus in Normal, offers childcare services for children six weeks to kindergarten age. This lab school serves a dual mission: to provide quality childcare as well as an opportunity for college students who need firsthand experience observing or working with young children.

The CDL received a renewal from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the world's largest organization working on behalf of young children. More than 6,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC. Less than 10% of all child care centers, preschools and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

To earn accreditation, the CDL went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors.

Cobarrubias named YMCA aquatics director

BLOOMINGTON — Michael Cobarrubias has joined the Bloomington-Normal YMCA as director of aquatics, effective Nov. 1.

Cobarrubias previously worked at Stanford University Athletics & Recreation in Stanford, California, where he certified and trained university staff in lifeguarding, CPR, first aid and AED classes as well as supervised the aquatics staff for the Rec Center at the Redwood City Campus. His aquatic experience includes more than 15 years of swimming and water polo playing, seven years of coaching swimming and water polo, 15 years teaching swim lessons, and more than seven years of aquatic facility management.

He also previously served as general manager for P&S Aquatics in San Francisco; founder and CEO for Silicon Valley Aquatics; and provided aquatic leadership to the YMCA of Silicon Valley, increasing participation by 275% in less than 12 months.

Cobarrubias is a level 3 coach with the American Swim Coaches Association, Certified Pool Operator with the National Swimming Pool Foundation, Aquatic Facility Operator with the National Recreation and Park Association, Lifeguard Instructor with the American Red Cross and certified in all American Red Cross lifeguard, CPR, first aid and AED programs.

