Monday Memos: Health & Resource Fair planned in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY — The Ford County Public Health Department will host a Community Health & Resource Fair from 2-5 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Moyer District Library, 618 Sangamon Ave., Gibson City.

This is an opportunity for the community to learn about the agencies and services available to families in Ford County.

The event will include free food bags from the Gibson Area Food Pantry, free books provided by the Jumpstart Program, developmental screenings for children, doula and labor information for mothers, car seat checks by registered car seat technicians, prescription medication take-back, recovery resources, grandparents raising grandchildren and caregiver resources, COVID-19 vaccines, Narcan kits and more. There will also be drawings for prizes.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Contact Kgarrison@fordcountyphd.org or call 217-379-9281 for more information.