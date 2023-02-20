Normal councilmember appointed to National League of Cities Council

NORMAL — Town of Normal councilmember Chemberly Harris was appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 REAL Council.

Harris was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

Harris will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of recourses and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

This year's council leadership team consists of co-chairs councilmember Andrea Barefield, Waco, Texas, and Mayor Steve Patterson, Athens, Ohio; and vice chairs councilmember D'Andre Jones, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Mayor Pro-Tem Ty Stober, Vancouver, Washington.

Visit nlc.org/current-initiatives/members-councils-2/ for more information.

Care providers chart course for healthier McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Community Health Needs Assessment for the McLean County area was completed in June.

Several local organizations are involved in conducting the assessment every three years. The most recent assessment prioritized health care access, attention to behavioral health needs, and healthy eating/active living as the most urgent needs in terms of improving residents' health.

The assessment also found the keys to improving residents' health lie in community partnerships, health awareness and system approaches.

A Community Health Improvement Plan was created to target residents' physical and behavioral well-being over the next three years.

The 2023-25 plan aims to:

Reduce the percentage of McLean County residents using hospital emergency rooms for non-emergency conditions such as primary and dental care

Reduce deaths by suicide and death rates by drug poisonings

Increase the percentage of residents who regularly see a health care provider

Maintain or increase the percentage of residents living at a healthy body weight

The CHIP plan intends to reach those goals by:

Linking lower-income individuals to medical homes and to health insurance

Making dental care more readily available to lower-income residents

Offering health care in nontraditional settings

Increasing access to behavioral health services at community sites

Promoting active living in workspace and in the community

The McLean County Health Department, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Chestnut Health Systems and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center collaborated to write the plan. Until 2016, McLean County had three community health needs assessments, each conducted by a different agency.

The summary and full CHIP can be found on any of the organizations' websites.

How Central Illinois kids drew their families 🎨 Dakay Delashmitt, grade 3, Bent Zorie Peck, grade 3, Bent No name, grade 2, Corpus Christi Hannah Napoles, grade 2, Corpus Christi Caroline Peterlin, grade 2, Corpus Christi Abby Desatnick, grade 1, Epiphany Addie Sikora, grade 1, Epiphany Liam Boyle, grade 1, Epiphany Adrianna Buenrostro, grade 1, Epiphany Leo Easley, grade 1, Epiphany Gianna Foster, grade 1, Epiphany Josie Hughs, grade 1, Epiphany Brinley Jordan, grade 1, Epiphany John Lawrence, grade 1, Epiphany Alexis Nagel, grade 1, Epiphany Caleb Neuhaus, grade 1, Epiphany Emery Peterson, grade 1, Epiphany Zelie Rayburn, grade 1, Epiphany Addison Segobiano, grade 1, Epiphany John Sendelbach, grade 1, Epiphany Julia Heurin, Grade 2, Fox Creek Evalynn Rettick, grade 2, Fox Creek Aiden Anderson, grade 2, Glenn Ainsley Gaines, grade 2, Glenn Kinpy, grade 2, Glenn Anthony Krov, grade 2,Glenn Sam Ponnou, grade 2, Glenn Ross, grade 2, Glenn Isaac Spaudling, grade 2, Glenn Deana Rshavn White, grade 2, Glenn Brynnleigh Best, grade 2, Parkside Logan Fincham, grade 2, Parkside Aleah Hepburn, grade 2, Parkside Nina Razny, grade 2, Parkside Kennedy Roberts, grade 2, Parkside Juan Antonio, grade 2, Stevenson Samantha Bucio, grade 2, Stevenson Jeremiah Casas, grade 3, Stevenson Elijah Corkill, grade 2, Stevenson Kylen Jacobs, grade 3, Stevenson Bryce McGee, grade 2, Stevenson Elijah Pablo, grade 2, Stevenson Seniyah Patterson, grade 2, Stevenson Lailah Bell, grade 1, Washington Emma Leahy, grade 1, Washington Harper Ryan, grade 3, Washington Kyianna Haynes, grade 3, Washington Brooklyn Znidar, grade 3, Washington Evie Kallsen, grade 4, Washington