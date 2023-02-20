Normal councilmember appointed to National League of Cities Council
NORMAL — Town of Normal councilmember Chemberly Harris was appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 REAL Council.
Harris was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.
Harris will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of recourses and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.
This year's council leadership team consists of co-chairs councilmember Andrea Barefield, Waco, Texas, and Mayor Steve Patterson, Athens, Ohio; and vice chairs councilmember D'Andre Jones, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Mayor Pro-Tem Ty Stober, Vancouver, Washington.
Visit nlc.org/current-initiatives/members-councils-2/ for more information.
Care providers chart course for healthier McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — A Community Health Needs Assessment for the McLean County area was completed in June.
Several local organizations are involved in conducting the assessment every three years. The most recent assessment prioritized health care access, attention to behavioral health needs, and healthy eating/active living as the most urgent needs in terms of improving residents' health.
The assessment also found the keys to improving residents' health lie in community partnerships, health awareness and system approaches.
A Community Health Improvement Plan was created to target residents' physical and behavioral well-being over the next three years.
The 2023-25 plan aims to:
- Reduce the percentage of McLean County residents using hospital emergency rooms for non-emergency conditions such as primary and dental care
- Reduce deaths by suicide and death rates by drug poisonings
- Increase the percentage of residents who regularly see a health care provider
- Maintain or increase the percentage of residents living at a healthy body weight
The CHIP plan intends to reach those goals by:
- Linking lower-income individuals to medical homes and to health insurance
- Making dental care more readily available to lower-income residents
- Offering health care in nontraditional settings
- Increasing access to behavioral health services at community sites
- Promoting active living in workspace and in the community
The McLean County Health Department, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Chestnut Health Systems and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center collaborated to write the plan. Until 2016, McLean County had three community health needs assessments, each conducted by a different agency.
The summary and full CHIP can be found on any of the organizations' websites.
How Central Illinois kids drew their families 🎨
Dakay Delashmitt, grade 3, Bent
Zorie Peck, grade 3, Bent
No name, grade 2, Corpus Christi
Hannah Napoles, grade 2, Corpus Christi
Caroline Peterlin, grade 2, Corpus Christi
Abby Desatnick, grade 1, Epiphany
Addie Sikora, grade 1, Epiphany
Liam Boyle, grade 1, Epiphany
Adrianna Buenrostro, grade 1, Epiphany
Leo Easley, grade 1, Epiphany
Gianna Foster, grade 1, Epiphany
Josie Hughs, grade 1, Epiphany
Brinley Jordan, grade 1, Epiphany
John Lawrence, grade 1, Epiphany
Alexis Nagel, grade 1, Epiphany
Caleb Neuhaus, grade 1, Epiphany
Emery Peterson, grade 1, Epiphany
Zelie Rayburn, grade 1, Epiphany
Addison Segobiano, grade 1, Epiphany
John Sendelbach, grade 1, Epiphany
Julia Heurin, Grade 2, Fox Creek
Evalynn Rettick, grade 2, Fox Creek
Aiden Anderson, grade 2, Glenn
Ainsley Gaines, grade 2, Glenn
Kinpy, grade 2, Glenn
Anthony Krov, grade 2,Glenn
Sam Ponnou, grade 2, Glenn
Ross, grade 2, Glenn
Isaac Spaudling, grade 2, Glenn
Deana Rshavn White, grade 2, Glenn
Brynnleigh Best, grade 2, Parkside
Logan Fincham, grade 2, Parkside
Aleah Hepburn, grade 2, Parkside
Nina Razny, grade 2, Parkside
Kennedy Roberts, grade 2, Parkside
Juan Antonio, grade 2, Stevenson
Samantha Bucio, grade 2, Stevenson
Jeremiah Casas, grade 3, Stevenson
Elijah Corkill, grade 2, Stevenson
Kylen Jacobs, grade 3, Stevenson
Bryce McGee, grade 2, Stevenson
Elijah Pablo, grade 2, Stevenson
Seniyah Patterson, grade 2, Stevenson
Lailah Bell, grade 1, Washington
Emma Leahy, grade 1, Washington
Harper Ryan, grade 3, Washington
Kyianna Haynes, grade 3, Washington
Brooklyn Znidar, grade 3, Washington
Evie Kallsen, grade 4, Washington
