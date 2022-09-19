Monday Memos: Grant funding for McLean Co. residents and more

John M. Scott Health Care funding available

BLOOMINGTON — The John M. Scott Health Care Commission announced a nearly $500,000 grant funding opportunity for 2024 fiscal year, which runs from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024.

This opportunity is available to support initiatives and organizations that prevent illness and promote health and well-being in McLean County. Funding is provided through the John M. Scott Health Care Trust.

Grantees must support the health care needs of income-qualified McLean County residents who are underserved by mainstream health care services.

Applications are available online. Applicants must meet the requirements of the trust from Sept. 6 to Oct. 18 of this year. Applications for funding of Category II-Program (health priority grants) and Category II-Capital (health priority capital grants) programs are available with this RFP; more information can be fund about the RFP on the City of Bloomington's website.

Go to bloomingtonil.gov/government/departments/john-m-scott or bloomingtonil.gov/government/departments/john-m-scott-grants-program for more information.

Contact William G. Bessler at 309-434-2343 or wbessler@cityblm.org for questions.

Red Cross of Illinois adds 4 board members

BLOOMINGTON — The American Red Cross of Illinois announced four new members have joined the Central Illinois chapter's Bloomington-area board of directors.

The new members include Deb Smith, chair of the board, along with Matthew Coleman, Beverly Tomita and Valerie Alekseevna Abushavich as board members.

Smith began working with the American Red Cross in the 1990s and has served on the Central Illinois board for several years. She has also served as a divisional nurse leader, speaking with nursing students in Peoria and Bloomington about becoming involved with the Red Cross.

Coleman is the director of media, sponsorships and digital marketing for State Farm. He also has various partnerships with professional sports leagues, which caused the company to earn a top honor for sports sponsorships by Sports Business Journal.

Tomita and Abushavich will be serving on the board as student representatives from the University of Illinois.

The Bloomington-area volunteer board includes approximately 20 civic and corporate leaders from a range of professional backgrounds.

Visit Redcross.org/Illinois for more information.

Booth Brothers concert to benefit Midwest Food Bank

NORMAL — The Booth Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal.

The trio are known for their harmonies and have won several awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Trio of the Year and more. They have toured on the Bill Gaither homecoming tours as well as their own.

The concert will benefit Midwest Food Bank. This is the 16th year that Midwest Food Bank has had a Booth Brothers Benefit.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at MidwestFoodBank.org or by calling 309-663-5350. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the food bank. Children may attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Editor's note: This has been corrected to reflect that the John M. Scott Health Care Commission announced a nearly $500,000 grant funding opportunity.