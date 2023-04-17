GIBSON CITY — The Ford County Health Department will host a Prescription Medication Take Back Opportunity on Friday, April 21.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City.

National Drug Take Back Day is April 22.

The health department will accept unused and expired medications, including pills, tablets or capsules. It will not accept hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions, liquids, ointments or sharp needles at this time.

Narcan kits will also be available.

Call 217-379-9281 for more information.