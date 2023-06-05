PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department and Telecare will host a community walk and resource fair on Thursday, June 15, for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, or WEAAD.

About 1 in 10 older Americans are abused or neglected each year, but only 1 in 14 cases are reported to the authorities, according to a news release from FCPHD.

The walk will begin at the Telecare Building, 215 E. 3rd St., Gibson City, at 1 p.m. The walk will go around South City Park in Gibson City.

Wheelchairs, walkers and scooters are also welcome to join the walk.

Community agencies will be at the event to provide information, giveaway items and door prizes.

Those interested in setting up a resource table or donating a prize can contact Kami Garrison at kgarrison@fordcountyphd.org or 217-379-9281.