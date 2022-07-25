Monday Memos: Ford County Health Department to host 'Stress Busting' program

Ford County Health Department to host 'Stress Busting' program
GIBSON CITY — The Ford County Health Department will offer a free "Stress Busting" program for caregivers.
The nine-week program will meet every Monday beginning Monday, Aug. 15, through Monday, Oct. 24, from 10:30 a.m.-noon at New Beginnings Church, 107 Sangamon, Gibson City.
The program will help caregivers learn stress management, relaxation and coping techniques. The program is open to anyone providing care for a family member.
To register, contact Becky at the Ford County Health Department at 217-379-9281 or at Bbeck@fordcountyphd.org.
The deadline to register is Aug. 10.
Visit caregiverstressbusters.org for more information.
