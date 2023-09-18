Fish sale ongoing in Clinton
CLINTON — The DeWitt County Soil & Water Conservation District's fall fish sale is now underway.
The sale ends at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Available varieties include grass carp, channel catfish, largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, crappie and fathead minnows in various sizes.
The fish will be delivered for pickup at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the District Office, 5920 Revere Road, Clinton.
The district offers this sale as a service to make fish available for pond stocking in smaller quantities that are not normally available to the public.
For more information, call 217-935-2181, ext. 3, visit the DeWitt County Soil and Water Facebook page or stop by the office at 5920 Revere Road in Clinton.
Check out all the photos from the Boy Scout Lawn Social
Scout Executive/CEO Ben Blumenberg presents Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn with their Good Scout awards.
Eagle Scout Tim Spence speaks about his scouting journey and how it has helped him grow his leadership skills. Tim was awarded his Eagle Scout as a senior in high school. He is now a freshman at ISU.
Scout Executive/CEO Ben Blumenberg introduces Good Scout honorees Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn. Dr. Nielsen’s scouting uniform hangs in the background. Dr. Nielsen earned his Eagle Scout in 1974 during his senior year in high school.
: Good Scout honoree Dr. Kathy Bohn at the microphone, while fellow honoree Dr. Tom Nielsen looks on.
Good Scout honoree Dr. Tom Nielsen
