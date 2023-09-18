Fish sale ongoing in Clinton

CLINTON — The DeWitt County Soil & Water Conservation District's fall fish sale is now underway.

The sale ends at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Available varieties include grass carp, channel catfish, largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, crappie and fathead minnows in various sizes.

The fish will be delivered for pickup at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the District Office, 5920 Revere Road, Clinton.

The district offers this sale as a service to make fish available for pond stocking in smaller quantities that are not normally available to the public.

For more information, call 217-935-2181, ext. 3, visit the DeWitt County Soil and Water Facebook page or stop by the office at 5920 Revere Road in Clinton.

