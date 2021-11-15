Monday Memos: Farmer City Christmas Parade; City of Bloomington honors; Rotary donation

Farmer City sets Christmas parade

FARMER CITY — The Farmer City Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

The parade will step off at the Farmer City Fairgrounds and proceed south on Main Street through the business district.

The theme for this year's parade is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and there are nearly 100 entries lined up so far. Entrants from the parade include the Blue Ridge, Heyworth and Lexington High School bands; and former WCIA chief weather forecaster Judy Fraser, who will be making her 45th appearance in the parade. Other entries include shrines, holiday floats, antique cars, local celebrities and more.

The grand marshal is Mary Walker Kimble. Kimble owned and operated Main Street Video downtown for 30 years before retiring in 2015. She has been active in the community for many years, including on the Farmer City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Farmer City/DeWitt County Fair Board, organizing city-wide garage sales, the Santa House and recently retiring from helping to organize the Christmas parade for the past 26 years.

Those who wish to participate should call 309-386-2791 or visit the Farmer City Christmas Parade on Facebook.

Bloomington Communications Center honored

BLOOMINGTON — A major achievement has been handed down to the Bloomington Communications Center.

The International Academy of Emergency Dispatch has certified the Communications Center as the world's 25th Emergency Police Dispatch Accredited Center of Excellence, according to a news release from the City of Bloomington.

The Bloomington center is the first in Illinois to achieve the designation. Together with the City of Bloomington’s Emergency Fire Dispatch ACE, they are only the third combination EFD/EPD ACE in the world.

Dispatchers stood out to reviewers for expert handling of calls and the professionalism and respect displayed during interactions with the community. The Bloomington Communications Center is also being asked to serve as a mentor for other agencies hoping to become accredited, a request that is usually reserved for longtime ACEs.

Rotary funding provides ambulance to city in India

NORMAL — Thanks to grants from the Rotary Foundation, from Rotary District 6490 in Illinois and Rotary District 3040 in India, the community of Sagar in India’s state of Madhya Pradesh will get a new ambulance.

The ambulance is expected to arrive at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar in late November. It will serve 376,000 people in the Sagar area. Currently, patients there are transported in private vehicles without paramedics or medical technicians.

According to Surinder Sethi, a member of the Normal Rotary Club, funding for the ambulance totaled $57,425. Of that, $13,500 came from the Rotary Foundation and $12,000 came from Rotary District 6490, which includes 43 clubs in Bloomington-Normal and eastern and central Illinois.

The Rotary Club in Sagar provided $30,425, and Rotary District 3040 in India provided $1,500.

