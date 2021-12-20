Monday Memos: Eric Hodel named CEO of Midwest Food Bank

Eric Hodel named CEO of Midwest Food Bank

NORMAL — The Midwest Food Bank National Board of Directors has named Eric Hodel as the new CEO of Midwest Food Bank effective Jan. 1.

Hodel has served Midwest Food Bank in the leadership position of COO/CFO since April 2017. Current CEO and co-founder David Kieser will remain president of the board and no other organizational changes will be made.

"Eric's leadership and strategic planning have strengthened Midwest Food Bank," Kieser said. "I am pleased and and confident he will continue advancing the MFB mission."

Hodel joined Midwest Food Bank after 20 years of service at Caterpillar Inc., where he worked in engineering, marketing and product management. Since Hodel has been at Midwest Food Bank, the annual food distribution total has increased from $150 million to over $380 million. During that time, new MFB divisions opened in Haiti, Texas, Pennsylvania and New England. This increased the number of nonprofit partner agencies from 1,400 to over 2,000.

"I'm honored to care for the people and mission of the Midwest Food Bank," Hodel said. "I look forward to stewarding the positive culture of MFB while keeping a focus on sustainable growth."

U-Haul location opens in Cooksville

COOKSVILLE — U-Haul announced Wednesday that the The Longbranch Again restaurant signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Cooksville community.

The Longbranch Again, 102 W. Garfield St., will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

