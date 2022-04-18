 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Monday Memos: Downs Village Market seeks vendors

  • 0

Downs Village Market seeks vendors

DOWNS — The Downs Village Market is seeking local vendors to participate in its 20th season.

Area gardeners are invited to plan now to participate by planting extra vegetables and flowers to sell.

Vendors with locally grown and select regional produce will be welcomed. Items include poultry, eggs and cheese (with the appropriate health certification), plants and flowers, quality crafts and handmade items, and nonprofit bake sales.

The market will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays June 1 through Sept. 28 at the southwest edge of Downs, just off Interstate 74.

The market also has weekly music and entertainment. 

To view market guidelines, visit villageofdowns.org.

For more information, email downsvillagemarket@gmail.com, or call 309-750-1819 or 757-707-1024.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal names new police chief

Normal names new police chief

Steve Petrilli will succeed Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner, who announced last month that he is retiring from the job at the end of April. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Serendipity came together for greater purpose

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News