Monday Memos: Downs Village Market seeks vendors

Downs Village Market seeks vendors

DOWNS — The Downs Village Market is seeking local vendors to participate in its 20th season.

Area gardeners are invited to plan now to participate by planting extra vegetables and flowers to sell.

Vendors with locally grown and select regional produce will be welcomed. Items include poultry, eggs and cheese (with the appropriate health certification), plants and flowers, quality crafts and handmade items, and nonprofit bake sales.

The market will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays June 1 through Sept. 28 at the southwest edge of Downs, just off Interstate 74.

The market also has weekly music and entertainment.

To view market guidelines, visit villageofdowns.org.

For more information, email downsvillagemarket@gmail.com, or call 309-750-1819 or 757-707-1024.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0