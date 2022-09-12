Monday Memos: Diaz retires from STAR Adult Literacy program; Saybrook business joins Angus Association

Diaz retires from STAR Adult Literacy program

BLOOMINGTON — Shelia Diaz, coordinator of the S.T.A.R. Adult Literacy Program operated by the Regional Office of Education #17, has announced her retirement.

Diaz has worked in a variety of roles with the program for over 33 years, culminating with the coordinator position.

S.T.A.R. stands for Sharing the Ability to Read and is a nonprofit organization funded through an Adult Volunteer Literacy grant from the Illinois Secretary of State Literary Office to the DeWitt-Livingston-Logan-McLean Regional Office of Education #17. The grant has been awarded to the STAR Adult Literacy program every year since 1985.

Andrea Canales has been selected as the new coordinator for the program; she has already worked closely with Diaz.

The ROE hosted a retirement luncheon for Diaz on Sept. 6.

Visit roe17.org for more information.

J&S Cattle Co. joins American Angus Association

SAYBROOK — J&S Cattle Co. of Saybrook is a new member of the American Angus Association.

AAA is the largest beef breed association in the world and has more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.

The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic date on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers. These entities include Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation.

Visit angus.org for more information.