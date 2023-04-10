U of I Extension to host Diabetes Clinic

EUREKA — The University of Illinois Extension will hosting its monthly Diabetes Clinic on "Cooking for 1 or 2" from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St., Eureka.

Jenna Smith, Extension nutrition and wellness educator and registered dietitian, will show attendees how to cut down a recipe, freeze ingredients and homemade meals, and repurpose leftovers into exciting food makeovers.

The clinics are informal, informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed specifically for persons living with diabetes. The program is free and no registration is required.

Visit go.illinois.edu/LMU or contact Jenna at 309-663-8406 or jesmith6@illinois.edu for more information.

U of I Extension plans gardening webinars

CLINTON — The University of Illinois Extension will host Four Seasons Gardening webinars on April 25 and May 16.

The webinars contain information gardeners can use now and throughout the gardening season. Each session will be held at Vespasian Warner Public Library, 310 N. Quincy St., along with the DeWitt County Master Gardeners.

The April 25 session will be presented by Commercial Agriculture Educator Elizabeth Wahle and will focus on sequence of blooms for native plants. The May 16 session will be presented by Horticulture Educator Chris Enroth and will focus on invasive plants.

The webinars are free, but registration is required. Registration can be completed by calling the library at 217-935-5174. For more information, email bmiglin@illinois.edu.

Livingston County SWCD announces cost-share signup

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for the Partners for Conservation Cost-Share Program.

The program is open to producers and landowners in Livingston County who would like to implement conservation practices on their land. Some of the eligible practices include cover crops, no-till/strip-till, pollinator habitat, grassed waterways, terraces, well decommissioning and more.

The application deadline is May 1.

Contact Becky Taylor at 815-844-6127 or rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net.

W.D. Boyce Council honors 6 for noteworthy service

PEORIA — Six volunteers from the W.D. Boyce Council, Boy Scouts of America, were presented with the Silver Beaver Award for noteworthy service of exceptional character during a recognition dinner March 25.

The event was held at Five Points Washington in Washington and was part of the council's 50th anniversary celebration.

Recipients of the award are Phil Jordan of Peoria; Bill Maddox of Pekin; Melissa Moran of Normal; Stacey Reuter of Washington; Bob Ripp of West Peoria; and Joy Walsh of St. Augustine.

Jordan is a former business owner and retired marketing executive for the Peoria Journal Star. He has served 10 years as chair of the council marketing committee. He also served on the unit level and as a member of the council's executive board.

Maddox serves scouting as a merit badge counselor, camp director at Ingersoll Scout Reservation, Order of the Arrow adviser, Wotamalo District advancement chair, and Cub Scout Day Camp rangemaster. He is also an Eagle Scout, former police office and substitute teacher.

Moran has served as Den Leader for Cub Scout Pack 3919 and serves as the Crossroads District training chair, district popcorn sales chair and STEM coordinator. She also helps with several council events and activities.

Reuter start as a Cub Scout Den Leader and helped establish Troop 206 and 2206 for girls. She served as the council training chair and on the 2019 staff of National Youth Leadership Training. She completed Wood Badge adult leadership training in 2017.

Ripp is the scoutmaster of Troop 225 at St. Mark's Parish in Peoria. Over the past 20 years, he has spent several weekends at Ingersoll Scout Reservation as a Wilderness Engineer helping with construction, renovation and camp maintenance. He often offers his time, skills and resources to improve camp for the benefit of Central Illinois youth.

Walsh has served for more than 20 years as business manager and food service director at Ingersoll Scout Reservation, where her husband, Kevin, was a ranger. She helped many generations of camp staff understand the concepts of service before self and the importance of work ethic.