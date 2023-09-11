Diabetes clinic planned in Eureka

EUREKA — Illinois Extension will host a diabetes clinic from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St.

This clinic will teach attendees about some of the newer innovations for diabetes management, including one of the best tools you might already have: your cellphone. The class is called "There's an App for That."

The clinic will be taught by Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith. The clinics are informal walk-in programs and are designed for people living with diabetes. The clinic is free and no registration is required.

Visit go.illinois.edu/LMU, or contact jesmith@illinois.edu or 309-663-8306 for more information.