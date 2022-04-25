Monday Memos: DeWitt County Museum Association gains new members

DeWitt County Museum Association gains new members

CLINTON — The DeWitt County Museum Association recently added new members to their board of directors.

The new board members are Kim Toohill, Alaina Russell, Nathan Lippert, Kiersten Goff, Parker Toohill, Logan Redman and Leon Owens.

The museum association is responsible for the maintenance and operation of the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, which involves planning and organizing the annual Apple 'n Pork Festival, caring for the museum's collection, offering educational programs to students and adults, and more.

The nonprofit organization's mission is "to preserve and promote the history and heritage of DeWitt County."

Anyone who is interested in supporting the association can do so by joining the DeWitt County Museum Association. Annual membership dues begin at $15 at the individual level.

Contact Museum Director Joey Long at 217-935-6066 or chmoore.homestead@gmail.com for more information.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0