Monday Memos: Connect Transit partnering with local libraries for Library Card Sign-Up Month

Connect Transit partnering with libraries for Library Card Sign-Up Month

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit is partnering with the Bloomington and Normal public libraries in honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Together they will offer free bus fares throughout September to any rider who shows their library card when boarding a Connect Transit fixed route or mobility vehicle.

Those who ride for free are not limited to travel which drops them near one of the public libraries, but this is welcome.

Library Card Sign-Up Month is a national mission led by the American Library Association every September to mark the beginning of the school year. The goal is to ensure that every child signs up for their own library card. In Bloomington-Normal, the two public libraries already provide library cards to every student in Unit 5 and District 87 schools.

Bloomington residents can sign up for a library card at bloomingtonlibrary.org/get-a-card. Normal residents can sign up at normalpl.org/library-account-application.

For questions, contact the Bloomington library at 309-590-6123 or the Normal library at 309-452-1757.

A similar promotion is also occurring west of Bloomington-Normal, where users of CityLink, the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District, will ride for free during September when they present a library card from the Peoria, Peoria Heights, Fondulac or Pekin libraries.