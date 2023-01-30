Monday Memos: Community Foundation of Central Illinois names new communications director

PEORIA — The Community Foundation of Central Illinois announced Andrea Ingwersen as the new director of communications.

Ingwersen is an Illinois State University graduate and a lifelong resident of the Peoria area. She has worked in the nonprofit circuit for over 20 years. She is also a member of several public relations committees and has chaired numerous tri-county community collaboratives.

"We are extremely fortunate to add Andrea to the CFCI team. Her extensive and varied experience in community outreach and communication gives Andrea a fresh prospective on the important work we do," CFCI President and CEO Mark Roberts stated in a news release. "I am certain she will be an asset to our organization as we continue to grow and change to positively impact central Illinois."

The Community Foundation of Central Illinois was established in 1985 and is at 3625 N. Sheridan Road in Peoria. The organization aims to be a philanthropic resource that is committed to connecting people who care with causes that matter.

"Having worked in some of the same circles as CFCI, I am familiar with the important work the organization offers," Ingwersen said. "Joining CFCI is a tremendous opportunity to continue to serve the community I love and utilize my communication background in a new capacity."