Monday Memos: City of Bloomington to receive township award

City of Bloomington to receive township award

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington will receive the Most Innovative Program Award, presented by the Illinois Township Association of General Assistance Caseworkers, for its POTS recycle program.

The city will be recognized during a luncheon on Tuesday, April 19, at the POTS Warehouse, 1700 W. Washington St., Bloomington.

The goal of the program is to reduce landfill waste and Promote Others To Succeed (POTS) through development of work and life skills, while collectively recycling bulky plastic horticulture material, according to a news release from the city.

The program provides a bridge between two different community needs, including responsibility and employability. POTS began in January 2020 and since has employed 36 general assistance recipients and kept 17 tons of plastic out of landfills.

The program is sponsored by A.B. Hatchery and Garden Center, Casey's Garden Shop, Growing Grounds, Jeffrey Alans, Owen Nursery and Florist and the township office.

Contact dskillrud@cityblm.org or call 309-434-2726 for more information.

