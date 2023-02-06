SPRINGFIELD — The Central Illinois Builders of AGC elected officers for the association for 2023.

The election took place at the 68th annual meeting in Champaign on Jan. 20.

The 2023 officers include President Ryan Poettker of Poettker Construction, Breese; Senior Vice President Cody Gerdes of River City Construction, East Peoria; Vice President Michael Slagel of Vissering Construction, Streator; Secretary/Treasurer Butch Buesing of Schomburg & Schomburg Construction, Danville; Associate Delegate William Walter of A&R Mechanical Contractors, Urbana; and Past President Michael Broeren of Broeren Russo Builders, Champaign.

Those continuing on the board of directors include Larry Bafford of Christy-Foltz, Decatur; Anna Deedrich of Petry-Kuhne Co., Champaign; Gregory J. Goetz of R.D. Lawrence Construction Co., Springfield; James Meek of Felmley-Dickerson Co., Bloomington; Troy Ozenkoski of Grunloh Construction, Effingham; Mitchell Schinzler of Christy-Foltz, Decatur; Michael Sunley of O'Shea Builders, Springfield; and Chris Uhlarik of Petry-Kuhne Co., Champaign.

The national directors include Ed Hynds Jr. of English Brothers Co., Champaign; and John Meek of Felmely-Dickerson Co., Bloomington.

Associate and affiliate directors include Mike Landgrebe of Landgrebe Interior Construction, Springfield; Brian Rich of G.A. Rich & Sons of Deer Creek; and Brian Vogt of Henson Robinson Co. and Petersburg Plumbing & Excavating, Springfield.

Central Illinois Builders of AGC is a trade association representing firms in the commercial building construction industry throughout 46 counties in downstate/Central Illinois. It was founded in 1955 and is a regional chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.

Visit cibagc.org for more information.

Where construction companies are building the most homes Where construction companies are building the most homes #15. Boise, Idaho #14. Clarksville, Tennessee #13. Jacksonville, Florida #12. Raleigh, North Carolina #11. Crestview, Florida #10. Wilmington, North Carolina #9. Port St. Lucie, Florida #8. Lakeland, Florida #7. Cape Coral, Florida #6. Ocala, Florida #5. Greeley, Colorado #4. North Port, Florida #3. Austin, Texas #2. Sioux Falls, South Dakota #1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina