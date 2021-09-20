Monday Memos: Catholic Spirit Radio to host benefit event

Catholic Spirit Radio to host benefit event

BLOOMINGTON — Catholic Spirit Radio will be hosting a special benefit event with keynote speaker Dr. Ray Guarendi from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Eastland Suites Hotel and Conference Center.

The event will also include a silent auction and dinner buffet.

Those interested in attending the event should sign up at catholicsspiritradio.com before Sept. 27.

Contact Carolyn Wenning, event coordinator, at 309-830-4164 for questions.

EIF announces 'Foodmobile' food giveaway

BLOOMINGTON — The Eastern Illinois Food Bank will be distributing food to area families facing food insecurity on Sept. 28 from 3:30-5 p.m. The distribution will be held at Pepper Ridge Elementary School located at 2602 Danbury Drive in Bloomington and is open to McLean County residents.

Those who plan on attending should bring boxes or bags to transport the food. The distribution is part of the Foodbank's foodmobile program, a system of mobile pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas, and supported by Jewel-Osco Nourishing Neighbors.

Attendees should pre-register at EIFclient.com, but this does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will apply.

Updates regarding future food distributions can be found at eiffoodbank.org.

Contact Amanda Borden from EIF at 217-328-3663 for more information.

