Monday Memos: Carle Mobile Health Clinic receives $25K in grant funding

NORMAL — The Carle Mobile Health Clinic received $25,000 in grant funding to help further promote children's health.

The clinic is one of 20 health services in the U.S. receiving the grant money. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration announced the grant recipients on Feb. 10.

The award, which was through the Promoting Pediatric Primary Prevention Challenge, is a competition in which Carle Mobile Health Clinic is one of 50 programs to first receive a $10,000 grant along with a challenge to develop a proposal for an additional $25,000 grant. The award was prompted by the concern over COVID-19 leading to a decline in routine pediatric immunizations and well-child visits.

Carle Mobile Health Clinic had six months to develop the proposal. Winners include health centers, pediatric clinics, children's hospitals and community organizations. A panel of judges reviewed and evaluated applications based on the approach to increasing well-child visits, increasing vaccinations and reducing disparities among populations.

The Carle Moble Health Clinic makes stops in Danville, Bloomington, Rantoul and the Champaign-Urbana area. Practitioners in the clinic have experience in pediatrics, family medicine and women's health and pregnancy. The vehicle is wheelchair accessible and everyone will receive care, regardless of ability to pay.

