Monday Memos: Bridgestone earns recognition; Community Claus Project to host fundraiser

Bridgestone recognized by Women In Trucking

NORMAL — Bridgestone Americas Inc. has been named a "Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation" by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking.

The organization's mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize the obstacles they face.

Companies recognized often incorporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.

Nominations are reviewed to ensure they qualify by meeting a minimum threshold of qualifications. The final ballot of companies is voted on by individuals in the industry.

This is the fifth year of the program and it received more than 22,000 votes to select the final companies on the list. The program was launched in 2018.

Th winning companies will be recognized at the "WIT Accelerate!" Conference & Expo Nov. 13-16 in Dallas.

Visit womenintrucking.org for more information.

Community Claus Project to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser

MINIER — The Community Claus Spaghetti Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John's Fellowship Hall in Minier.

The dinner will include spaghetti, bread, lettuce salad, dessert and a drink. The price will be based on a free-will donation basis.

The meal will be served before the National Reading Night event held across the street at Olympia West Elementary School.

Community Claus is a cooperative project between various businesses, individuals, civic groups and area churches that work together to provide Christmas gifts and support for needy families in the Minier, Armington and Hopedale areas.

Call 309-392-2442 for more information.