Monday Memos: Bridgestone earns recognition; Community Claus Project to host fundraiser

Bridgestone recognized by Women In Trucking
NORMAL — Bridgestone Americas Inc. has been named a "Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation" by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking.
The organization's mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize the obstacles they face.
Companies recognized often incorporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.
Nominations are reviewed to ensure they qualify by meeting a minimum threshold of qualifications. The final ballot of companies is voted on by individuals in the industry.
This is the fifth year of the program and it received more than 22,000 votes to select the final companies on the list. The program was launched in 2018.
Th winning companies will be recognized at the "WIT Accelerate!" Conference & Expo Nov. 13-16 in Dallas.
Visit womenintrucking.org for more information.
Community Claus Project to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser
MINIER — The Community Claus Spaghetti Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John's Fellowship Hall in Minier.
The dinner will include spaghetti, bread, lettuce salad, dessert and a drink. The price will be based on a free-will donation basis.
The meal will be served before the National Reading Night event held across the street at Olympia West Elementary School.
Community Claus is a cooperative project between various businesses, individuals, civic groups and area churches that work together to provide Christmas gifts and support for needy families in the Minier, Armington and Hopedale areas.
Call 309-392-2442 for more information.
Photos: YWCA Women of Distinction honored
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Kris Williams
Honoree Messina Lambert
Honoree Karen Irvin
Honoree Joan Hartman
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Erin Barnard
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Emily McCusker
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Michelle Cope
Wings Ward Recipients, Tenesha Brown, Cathleen Hays, Lakeesha Smith, Zeina Soued, Irene Vincy
Ruth Ann Lipic, Marilyn Morrow, Christine Barnard
Monica and Tristan Bullington
Rev. Janet Proeber, David Proeber
Nikita Richards, Karen Fleming, Cheris Larson, Lisa Thompson
Melissa Libert, Yuki Gottschaldt, Beth Whisman, Amelia Buragas
Diana Bender, Bianca Henry , Melissa Breeden, Jenn Golliday
Ronda Glenn, Denise Risinger
Heather and Bryce Miller
Linda Kimber
Cathy Beck
Carolyn Moon
Rocio Rivadeneyra
Messina Lambert
Emily McCusker
Steph Mazanowski
Mollie Ward
Karen Irvin
Victoria Harris
Kari Sandhaas
Angel Howard
Debra Thomas
Kris Williams
Rhonda Flegel
Aimee Beam
Elisabeth Reed
Hannah Johnson
Lynda Straw
Joan Hartman
Rev. Janet Proeber
Ann Harding, Julie Kubsch
Tenesha Brown, Faye Freeman Smith, Sonya Mau
Aimee and Brian Beam
Bill, Michelle and Taylor Cope
Mike Matejka, Kari Sandhaas
Nominee Kari Sandhaas table
Carol De La Cruz, Cynthia Ashby
Joe McDonnell, Brandy Maloney, Tom Dzurison
Women of Distinction honoree Kris Williams table
Women of Distinction honoree Emily McCusker and nominee Mollie Ward table
Barb Nathan, Colleen Reynolds, Patriece Gentry
Jaimee Thomas, Keara Wright
Jenn Golliday, Peter Kimerling, Clara Varlese
Camille Taylor
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Tenesha Brown
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Cathleen Hays
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Lakeesha Smith
Zeina Soued
Irene Vincy
