Monday Memos: Boys & Girls Club honors local helpers

Boys & Girls Club honors local helpers

BLOOMINGTON — The Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal honored their 2020 and 2021 Helping Hands Award recipients, Mr. Terry L. Reid and Mr. and & Mrs. Greg and Sara Frankowiak, at their first annual Club '92 Society appreciation hosted by Jack Lewis Jewelers on Sept. 16.

The Frankowiaks were presented with the 2021 award for their long-term dedication to the club's funding and mission. The Frankowiaks first started their contributions in 2014 and have continued to increase their donations over the years with an annual charity golf event and by matching their gift with State Farm's matching gift program.

“Greg & Sara exemplify the best of selfless service to our community’s youth. They are passionate and steadfast in their giving to ensure our youth have opportunities to become positive, caring and responsible leaders in our community,” said Tony Morstatter, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal. “We are humbled and grateful for their generosity.”

Mr. Terry L. Reid was also honored with the 2020 award as they were unable to gather last year due to COVID. Mr. Reid has supported the club since 2015 and has been at the forefront of the club's comprehensive campaign planning and continues to lead the team in its dedication of countless hours to building a new Clubhouse at Sunnyside Park. Mr. Reid has also supported the club financially.

“Mr. Reid has been a vital member of our campaign team,” Morstatter said. “Terry’s commitment to the vision we have for our community is tremendous and continues to inspire us all to make this dream possible for the youth in our community. We are honored to have his leadership and passion as we continue to move forward with a successful campaign.”

The money will go to support the Bloomington-Normal Boys & Girls Club's youth programming.

