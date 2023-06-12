YMCA names director of wellness
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA announced Breena Campbell as the new director of wellness.
Campbell is from Virginia and has a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a concentration on exercise science, and a minor in health and wellness. She also has a sports medicine CPT certification from the National Academy of Sports Medicine and an American Sports and Fitness Association certification.
She has previously worked as an assistant wellness director, a clinical exercise specialist and a personal trainer.
The YMCA said in a news release that Campbell’s addition to their operational leadership team will help their program focus on more than just the physical health of members, and better serve the community.
Diabetes Clinic set for Thursday in Eureka
EUREKA — University of Illinois Extension will host a Diabetes Clinic from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 15, at Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callendar St., Eureka.
The clinic, hosted by Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Dietitian Jenna Smith, will offer a deeper dive into the latest diabetes research.
The clinics are informal, informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed specifically for those living with diabetes. The program is free and no registration is required.
Visit go.illinois.edu/LMU or contact Smith at 309-663-8306 or jesmith6@illinois.edu for more information.
Watch now: Photos from the JJ Swims Water Safety Event
Jack and Jill volunteers Landon Caffey, Lashonda Harden, Shomari Caffey, Courtney Marks
YMCA staff and volunteers Brad Ruehrdanz, Dani Freeman, Patrick Mainieri, Tessa Mizell, Eric and B.J. Wilken
Lifeguards and instructors
Leanna Bordner with the ISU Women’s Swim Team who volunteered at the
Getting a wristband
Gionee and LaRon Reed
Mateo Miranda
Swarnambika Appari, Medhasyi and Nishanth Lutukurthy
Samantha Lambros, Jace, Dimitri and Jason Campbell
Julie and Callie Letzkus
Sansanee Pattapongwat, Gawyn Edel
Erica and Audrey Larkin
Picking up freebies
YMCA director/CEO B.J. Wilken
Roxanne Stewart
Michael Cobarrubias, YMCA director of aquatics
Aerial View
Drawing door prize winners
Patrick Mainieri thanking the ISU Women’s Swim Team volunteers
Getting ready to swim
Playing games
Mateo Miranda on the side of the pool
Mateo Miranda floating on his back
Micah Thompson and Caleb Robinson help Merrell Robinson
Leo Swearingen holds Jirzhiel Jolly as Teliyah Johnson looks on
Elle Dejaynes holds Paris Calvert
Reeve Thomsen, Reese Harris
Instructor Ben McDorman is ready to assist Promise Warmsley and Genevieve Blockman
Pantagraph Staff
Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com