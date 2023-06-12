YMCA names director of wellness

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA announced Breena Campbell as the new director of wellness.

Campbell is from Virginia and has a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a concentration on exercise science, and a minor in health and wellness. She also has a sports medicine CPT certification from the National Academy of Sports Medicine and an American Sports and Fitness Association certification.

She has previously worked as an assistant wellness director, a clinical exercise specialist and a personal trainer.

The YMCA said in a news release that Campbell’s addition to their operational leadership team will help their program focus on more than just the physical health of members, and better serve the community.

Diabetes Clinic set for Thursday in Eureka

EUREKA — University of Illinois Extension will host a Diabetes Clinic from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 15, at Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callendar St., Eureka.

The clinic, hosted by Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Dietitian Jenna Smith, will offer a deeper dive into the latest diabetes research.

The clinics are informal, informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed specifically for those living with diabetes. The program is free and no registration is required.

Visit go.illinois.edu/LMU or contact Smith at 309-663-8306 or jesmith6@illinois.edu for more information.

Watch now: Photos from the JJ Swims Water Safety Event Jack and Jill volunteers Landon Caffey, Lashonda Harden, Shomari Caffey, Courtney Marks YMCA staff and volunteers Brad Ruehrdanz, Dani Freeman, Patrick Mainieri, Tessa Mizell, Eric and B.J. Wilken Lifeguards and instructors Leanna Bordner with the ISU Women’s Swim Team who volunteered at the Getting a wristband Gionee and LaRon Reed Mateo Miranda Swarnambika Appari, Medhasyi and Nishanth Lutukurthy Samantha Lambros, Jace, Dimitri and Jason Campbell Julie and Callie Letzkus Sansanee Pattapongwat, Gawyn Edel Erica and Audrey Larkin Picking up freebies YMCA director/CEO B.J. Wilken Roxanne Stewart Michael Cobarrubias, YMCA director of aquatics Aerial View Drawing door prize winners Patrick Mainieri thanking the ISU Women’s Swim Team volunteers Getting ready to swim Playing games Mateo Miranda on the side of the pool Mateo Miranda floating on his back Micah Thompson and Caleb Robinson help Merrell Robinson Leo Swearingen holds Jirzhiel Jolly as Teliyah Johnson looks on Elle Dejaynes holds Paris Calvert Reeve Thomsen, Reese Harris Instructor Ben McDorman is ready to assist Promise Warmsley and Genevieve Blockman

Pantagraph Staff