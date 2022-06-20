Monday Memos: Bloomington resident receives National Conservation Award

Bloomington resident receives National Conservation Award

BLOOMINGTON — Members of the Conservation Committee, Letitia Green Stevenson Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the DAR's National Conservation Award to Deanna Frautschi on June 9 in recognition of her outstanding achievements in the preservation of our country's soils, minerals, forests, waters and wildlife.

Frautschi, a Master Naturalist, is a lifelong nature advocate. She and her husband, Alan Bedell, have reforested 5 acres of cornfield over a 47-year period, turning it into a nature preserve with over 250 trees and plants visited by many species of wildlife, from beneficial pollinator insects to white-tailed deer. Their property is certified as wildlife friendly by the National Wildlife Federation and the Illinois Audubon Society. The couple hosts small group tours of their property to encourage others to build good wildlife habitat.

After retiring from Country Financial as an executive vice president in 2010, Frautschi’s personal mission turned to connecting people with the nature. She began giving nature talks using her own wildlife photography and has presented over 150 programs ranging from attracting hummingbirds to developing good pollinator habitat.

Frautschi writes for several local and regional publications about the nature around her. She posts a nature photo on her personal Facebook page every day and hosts a Facebook group called “Hummingbirds Anonymous” with over 105,000 members. She is also a volunteer field editor for "Birds and Blooms Magazine." She is on the boards of the McLean County Greenways program, the Parklands Foundation and the Miller Park Zoological Society.

