BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington's solid waste and streets and sewers crews completed Live Wire Training with Ameren Illinois last week.

The program provides hands-on training on how to safely work around downed power lines and other electrical hazards.

The Ameren Illinois Live Line Demo included a setup of poles, transformers, insulators, breakers and other equipment that showed how electricity flows through the electric system, signs of trouble to look for, and what to do if there are downed power lines.

This program is part of an ongoing effort by the city to ensure safety of the crews and community, and to help better prepare for emergencies that involve electrical hazards.

The City of Bloomington encourages residents to report any downed power lines or other electrical hazards by calling Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000 or by contacting the City of Bloomington's Public Works Department at 309-434-2225.

