Monday Memos: Bloomington named Tree City USA; community meeting planned

BLOOMINGTON — The Arbor Day Foundation has awarded the City of Bloomington a community Growth Award and recognized them as a 2021 Tree City USA.

“The City is excited to receive this award in recognition of the City's overall vision and hard work to ensure a sustainable and generational urban forest,” Dave Lamb, city forester and assistant superintendent of Parks, said in a news release. "The City of Bloomington administration, elected, staff and residents place a high value on our trees. Bloomington is very proud of its urban forest and this recognition from the Tree City USA (TCU) committee."

A Growth Award is given to a community alongside the Tree City USA recognition for showing environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care. The award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories on a point-based system, including building a team, measuring trees and forests, planning the work, performing the work and building the community framework.

"Bloomington is now part of a team of Illinois communities charging the TCU Growth Award program and making a national statement," said Mike Brunk, from Illinois Urban and Community Forestry, in a news release. "Illinois community forestry programs are some of the most advanced programs in the nation and the TCU Growth Award is an excellent stage to display that value. Illinois TCU Growth Award communities are achievers and I look forward to Bloomington's 2022 works."

The City of Bloomington also held an Arbor Day Celebration April 29 where they dedicated a tree to Trinity Lutheran School, sponsored by the city's Beautification Committee.

BLOOMINGTON — The West Side Neighbors Group and the Miller Park Neighbors Group will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Miller Park Zoo's Community Room. Candidates running for local and state offices will be available for a Q&A, and Bloomington Police Department Sgt. Kiel Nowers will speak on the department's new Community Engagement Unit. For more information or to RSVP, email 8669surena@gmail.com.

