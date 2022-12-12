Monday Memos: Bierman to receive WIU Alumni Achievement Award; Livingston Co. plans smoking cessation classes

Bierman to receive WIU Alumni Achievement Award

MACOMB — Matthew J. Bierman, former chief financial officer for Illinois Wesleyan University, will receive a Western Illinois University Alumni Achievement Award at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, during the commencement ceremony.

The award is given in recognition of outstanding contributions in one or more of the following: exceptional accomplishment in one's chosen field of endeavor; exceptional service in community affairs at the local, state or national levels; and or exceptional service in support of the advancement and continued excellence of WIU.

Bierman is a 2003 MBA graduate in finance and supply chain management and a 1997 computer science graduate. He was named vice president of business affairs at Eastern Illinois University in July. He was CFO at Illinois Wesleyan from 2018 to 2022.

Bierman started his career in 1999 at WIU, serving as the Bayliss-Henninger complex director, and in 2006 became director of residential facilities for university housing and dining services for six years. He was named interim budget director in 2011 before receiving a permanent position in 2012. He was then appointed interim vice president for administrative services in January 2016 and permanent VP in May 2017.

He served as the St. Louis Rams Summer Training Camp Coordinator at WIU, an instructor for the College Student Personnel program, and as part of the Great Lakes Association of College and University Housing Officers.

He was named the 2015 executive in residence for the WIU College of Business and Technology. He was a member of the Macomb Community Unit School District No. 185 Board and the Macomb Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee.

While at WIU, Bierman was a member of the Student Government Association, Inter-Hall Council, the National Residence Hall Honorary, and the National Association of College and University Residence Halls. He also served as treasurer of the Management Information Systems Association, as a cooperative student at NTN Bower, and as a member of the Student Leadership and Development Board, the Student Orientation Team and Student Orientation Staff.

Livingston County to offer smoking cessation classes

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Health Department and the IHR Counseling Services will offer free "Courage to Quit" smoking cessation classes in January.

The Respiratory Health Association-certified course lasts three sessions and will be held at IHR Counseling Services, 920 W. Custer Ave., Pontiac.

The orientation and session one, "You have the Courage to Quit," will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. The second session, "Quit Day," will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The third and final session will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The class is a great way to learn new skills to help kick smoking habits and find support with others who are working to do the same.

Registration is required; call Erin Fogarty at 815-842-5908.