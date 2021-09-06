Monday Memos: Barn Keepers announce new project

Barn Keepers announce new project

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Barn Keepers announced their upcoming book project celebrating the Centennial Barns of McLean County and the 20th anniversary of Barn Keepers.

The full-color book will be published in 2022. The project will be discussed in detail at the Barn Keepers upcoming meeting on Sept. 9. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the FS Evergreen building at 402 N. Hershey Road.

The meeting is open to the public and masks are highly encouraged.

The meeting will feature Illinois State University senior and history major Emma Pfeiffer, who is serving as the fall 2021 Barn Keeper intern.

Emma will be gathering information on participating barns and barn owners.

Those who have a Centennial Barn and are interested can still apply for a Centennial Sign by contacting Ron Ropp. It is not necessary, however, to be a sign owner to be involved in the project.

Former city leaders to be remembered

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington will hold a tree planting ceremony and dedication in honor of two former mayors on Friday, Sept. 17 at 4:45 p.m. on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts.

Rich Buchanan served the city as a council member for six years from 1971-1977 before his two terms as mayor from 1977-1985. Buchanan was a member of the McLean County Board from 2012-2017. He also spent more than 35 years on the Liquor Commission for the City of Bloomington.

Judy Markowitz was the first female mayor for the City of Bloomington, but she was also the first Jewish mayor to serve in the spot. After holding a seat on the City Council for eight years, Markowitz served another eight years, from 1997-2005, as mayor.

Both leaders are remembered for their many years of service and accomplishments for the city. Markowitz died at the age of 82 on Feb. 15, 2021. Buchanan died March 3, 2021.

