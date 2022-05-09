Monday Memos: B-N Letter Carriers to host food drive; McLean County Bar Association presents awards

Bloomington-Normal Letter Carriers branch to host food drive

BLOOMINGTON — The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 522 in Bloomington-Normal will hold their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 14.

This is the first time in two years they will be hosting the event, due to the pandemic.

Those who wish to donate can put nonperishable donations in a bag by their mailbox and it will be delivered to a local food bank.

National partners for the event include the United States Postal Service, National Association of Letter Carriers, National Rural Letter Carriers Association, UFCW, United Way, AFL-CIO, CVSHealth, valpak, Vericast and Kellogg's.

Call 309-287-7268 or email mailladysnw@gmail.com for more information.

McLean County Bar Association presents awards

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Bar Association held its annual Law Day Celebration at Ewing Cultural Center on May 4.

The 2022 McLean County Bar Association Lincoln Award of Excellence was awarded to Tom McClure. The award is given in recognition of dedicated service for the public good while upholding the highest standards of legal professionalism.

McClure has practiced law for 26 years and has a master's degree in political science. He taught classes at Illinois State University as an adjunct professor and practiced law full time.

In 2007, he became the director of ISU's Legal Studies Program and is now a full-time professor at ISU. He has earned seven awards in recognition of outstanding teaching and the impact on his students. He also coaches the ISU Mock Trial Team, which has advanced to the national championship for seven years in a row.

In 2020, he launched the ISU Expungement Clinic in partnership with Prairie State Legal Services. The program helps people who cannot afford an attorney and trains future pro-bono lawyers and paralegals.

The State Farm Law Department received the bar association's Community Service Award. The award recognizes a person or entity that provides valuable services to others, having some connection to the legal community.

State Farm attorneys have been handling pro-bono cases in the community for decades, comprising over 75% of the volunteers for Prairie State Legal Services' Eviction Clinic, created during the pandemic. State Farm paralegals have also given their time, supporting attorneys in many cases.

In 2015, the pro-bono Legal Advice Fair was launched. Volunteer attorneys and paralegals from State Farm provided free legal advice at nine semi-annual fairs between 2015 and 2019.

State Farm volunteer lawyers and paralegals recently partnered with Prairie State Legal Services to staff a pro-bono expungement and sealing clinic, helping clients seal or expunge over 200 criminal records.

