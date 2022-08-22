Monday Memos: American Legion Legacy Run stops in Heyworth Wednesday

HEYWORTH — More than 250 motorcycles will pass through Heyworth at approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday as part of the American Legion Legacy Run, a five-day, 1,150-mile motorcycle ride bringing awareness to post-9/11 veterans and their children.

The group will gather at the Heyworth Casey's, 710 W. Cleveland St. American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard will be on hand to collect donations for the Legacy Scholarship Fund and to discuss the Legacy Run, the American Legion and the new BE THE ONE initiative. Accompanying Dillard will be Sons of the American Legion National Commander Michael Fox and American Legion Auxiliary National President Kathy Daudistel.

The Legacy Run took off from Mobile, Alabama, on Aug. 21, and will conclude in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, stopping at monuments, memorials and American Legion posts along the way.

The event, now in its 16th year, raises money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, which benefits the children of fallen military personnel and disabled veterans who served post-9/11.

This year's run will also help raise awareness for the American Legion's new BE THE ONE campaign, designed to facilitate a national conversation about veteran suicides. BE THE ONE endeavors to destigmatize tasking for mental health support, activate the American Legion's peer-to-peer support network and provide resources and safe spaces for veterans to be open about the silent wounds of war.

"We are encouraging all American along the route to join us and show your support," Dillard stated in a news release. "Wave a flag or join us at one of our many stops. With over 250 motorcycles carrying the spirit of America, you'll hear us roar through as we ride for the children of our nation's heroes."

For more information, go to www.legion.org/riders/legacyrun.