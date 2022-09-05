Monday Memos: 4 chosen for Angus Convention; Pray for the Cure set for Thursday

Four McLean Co. residents selected as delegates for Angus Convention

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Central Illinois residents Alan Miller of Gridley, Gary Dameron of Lexington, Jeffrey Dameron of Towanda and Luke F. Lemenager of Hudson have been elected as delegates to the 139th American Angus Association's Convention of Delegates.

The Angus Convention will take place Nov. 5-7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. The convention offers opportunities for real-world education and face-to-face networking.

Miller, the Damerons and Lemenager are all members of the AAA with headquarters in St. Joseph, Missouri, and are four of 304 Angus breeders elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the AAA board.

AAA is the nation's largest beef breed organizations, serving more than 25,000 members across the U.S., Canada and several other countries.

Visit ANGUS.org for more information.

Pray for the Cure set for Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — The 2022 Bloomington-Normal Pray for the Cure service is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St., Bloomington.

Breast cancer survivor Barb Harb will speak on "Continue To Make That Blink Count."

Pray for the Cure is a prelude to the Susan G. Komen Bloomington-Normal More Than Pink Walk for breast cancer awareness on Saturday at State Farm Campus South.

Pray for the Cure is both a spiritual and emotional care event that recognizes that faith and family are key factors for many cancer survivors as they journey through their diagnosis and treatment. It is an evening dedicated to prayer, music and community support. The evening is in honor of survivors, their families, friends and health care providers.

The event began in Peoria in 2004, led by the Rev. Linda Butler as part of her personal healing journey.

This year's committee and the service brings together churches from throughout Bloomington-Normal.

Contact the Rev. Christine McNeal at Christine.Mcneal@carle.com or at 309-268-3504 or 414-698-2898 for more information.