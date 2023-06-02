The sixth annual event will be held at the Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave. in Bloomington.

The free family-friendly event will feature more than 15 community partner tables, kids games, art activities with the Illinois Art Station, music and entertainment, 10-11:15 a.m.

Speakers, including Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington, Bloomington councilwoman Mollie Ward, Normal councilwoman Karyn Smith and local gun violence survivors, will speak from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

A remembrance walk to the Locust Street overpass and back will take place from noon to 12:15 p.m.

Free lunch and refreshments will be served in the WACC gym at 12:15 p.m.

For more information on National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the nonprofit's national "Wear Orange" initiative, visit momsdemandaction.org.

Photos: Gun violence subject of discussion in downtown Bloomington 080819-blm-loc-5momsrally 080819-blm-loc-9momsrally 080819-blm-loc-4momsrally 080819-blm-loc-1momsrally 080819-blm-loc-10momsrally 080819-blm-loc-6momsrally 080819-blm-loc-7momsrally 080819-blm-loc-2momsrally 080819-blm-loc-8momsrally 080819-blm-loc-3momsrally