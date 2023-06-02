BLOOMINGTON —
McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will host a "Wear Orange" event on Saturday, June 3, for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
The sixth annual event will be held at the Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave. in Bloomington.
The free family-friendly event will feature more than 15 community partner tables, kids games, art activities with the Illinois Art Station, music and entertainment, 10-11:15 a.m.
Speakers, including Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington, Bloomington councilwoman Mollie Ward, Normal councilwoman Karyn Smith and local gun violence survivors, will speak from 11:15 a.m. to noon.
A remembrance walk to the Locust Street overpass and back will take place from noon to 12:15 p.m.
Free lunch and refreshments will be served in the WACC gym at 12:15 p.m.
For more information on National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the nonprofit's national "Wear Orange" initiative, visit
momsdemandaction.org.
Photos: Gun violence subject of discussion in downtown Bloomington
080819-blm-loc-5momsrally
Janet Guaderrama of Normal prays while holding a sign during a rally, hosted by the McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America chapter, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
080819-blm-loc-9momsrally
Crowd members look on during a rally hosted by the McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America chapter on Aug. 7, 2019, in downtown Bloomington. The rally drew a mix of those against gun violence and those for lawful gun ownership.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
080819-blm-loc-4momsrally
Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster speaks on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History during a rally, hosted by the McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America chapter, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
080819-blm-loc-1momsrally
Diane White, co-leader of McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, speaks during a rally Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
080819-blm-loc-10momsrally
Art Remsik of Peoria speaks about supporting lawful gun ownership during a rally that was against gun violence, hosted by the McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America chapter, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
080819-blm-loc-6momsrally
An attendee holds a sign during a rally, hosted by the McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America chapter, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
080819-blm-loc-7momsrally
A crowd of attendees listen to a speaker during a rally hosted by the McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America chapter on Aug. 7, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
080819-blm-loc-2momsrally
Attendees for lawful gun ownership listen to speakers during a rally, hosted by the McLean County chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
080819-blm-loc-8momsrally
Sara Holthaus Weidemier of Normal holds signs during a rally, hosted by the McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America chapter, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
080819-blm-loc-3momsrally
Aleda Diggins of Normal reflects after the rally against gun violence, hosted by the McLean County chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
